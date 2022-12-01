LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair Board has a $711 million, multiyear plan to renovate the Kentucky Exposition Center, building soccer fields and enhancing exhibits.
But the plan includes one surprisingly ambitious element: a tunnel that would connect the fairgrounds and downtown Louisville.
The tunnel, which is conceptual and doesn’t have an estimated cost yet, was floated as part of an 84-page presentation the fair board sent to lawmakers on Wednesday evening.
WDRB News obtained a copy of the presentation, which is being delivered to lawmakers on the Appropriations and Revenue Committee Thursday morning.
"The enclosed study and plan includes documentation of proposed facility renovations as well as new construction, addresses replacement of antiquated infrastructure, providing opportunities to fully utilize the property efficiently to enhance the economic growth of existing clients while attracting outdoor and increased indoor sporting events," a letter attached to the proposal to lawmakers read.
The proposal and cost analysis, conducted by Conventions, Sports & Leisure International (CSL), lays out three phases of construction over the course of the next eight years.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.