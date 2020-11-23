LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There will be no sell-out crowds when the University of Louisville basketball teams tip-off at the KFC YUM! Center this season.
But the teams will play in front of fans!
WDRB's Stephan Johnson tells us what's being done to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Stephan Johnson: "The season opener for the men's basketball team is on Wednesday...here at the KFC YUM! Center. And the safety measures start at the door...with face masks and temperature checks. And once inside, there's a sign reminding everyone of the symptoms of the coronavirus and there'll be social distancing and a lot of other restrictions in place."
Vince Tyra[14:42:]:"We're just excited to play."
There will be no sold out crowds this year but there is still a lot of excitement about basketball season at the University of Louisville.
INVince Tyra[14:42:50]:"I think we are ready to get this thing going, I know the coaches and players are ready to get it going as well. The ticketing, while, I'm on that...will be mobile ticketing...the concessions will be cashless...much like we've done at the football stadium...we will replicate that the YUM! Center...so again, safety protocols here throughout the facility
Monday afternoon, University of Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra and the General Manager of the KFC YUM! Center and Lynn Family Stadium, Eric Granger...explained what's being done to keep everyone safe inside the arena.
Eric[14:44:50]:"So, we are here now...very excited about having basketball back at the KFC YUM! Center, we're looking forward to welcoming the University of Louisville men's and women's teams as well as our visiting teams."
In addition to following CDC recommendations, mobile ticketing and cashless concession stands with glass shields will help eliminate touch points.
Tyra[14:41:41]:"From food and safety and all those aspects, we should be in good hands. So, the protocol is...we get everyone here safe, we want them to stay safe and get through all the games that we have planned on the schedule."
Inside the bubble, the crowd will be reduced to 15 percent of capacity and fans will be at least 15 feet away from the court on one side, and on the other side Plexiglas will seperate fans from players and coaches.
Stephan Johnson[15:07:00]:"The men's basketball team plays here at home on Wednesday and Friday and the first home game for the women is on Sunday.
