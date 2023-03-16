LONDON (WDRB) — Queen guitarist Brian May is now a “Sir.”
May, who also has a doctorate in astrophysics and is an animal welfare advocate, was officially made a Knight of the Realm by King Charles III.
The knighthood was announced in U.K.’s annual New Year’s Honors list in January, and the investiture ceremony was held at Buckingham Palace this week.
The Queen guitarist, who was honored for services to music and charity, said he hopes the knighthood will give him “a little bit more clout.”
He was among hundreds of artists, community leaders and athletes who were recognized on the first such list to be signed off by King Charles III.
May has campaigned against badger culling and fox hunting through an animal welfare group he founded in 2010 — named Save Me after the 1980 Queen song. Some animals he’s rescued over the years were released onto his land.
He acknowledged that he already had “a certain amount of power in the world, mainly because of music, obviously,” which allowed him to go into other areas, such as astrophysics and do work in stereoscopy, or 3D imaging. He received his doctorate from Imperial College, London in 2007.
Knights are addressed as “sir” or “dame,” followed by their name. It also means May’s wife of 22 years, Anita Dobson, may use the title of Lady May.
“She’s thrilled to bits. Yes, yes, she’s very happy about that. Yes, Lady Anita will be enjoying it,” said May in January, “and it’s a thrill to me to be able to kind of confer that on her. It makes me feel proud that she gets an honor beside me because God knows I wouldn’t be here without her.”
