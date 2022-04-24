LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- One woman is dead after a car crashed into a buggy in Hart County.
Kentucky State Police says it happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday evening in the 6000 block of Hardyville Road.
Authorities say a white Chevrolet truck, driven by Brandon Polson, 33, of Hardyville, was traveling West on KY-88 when it hit a black buggy in the rear.
A passenger, Edna Mae Miller, 44, was ejected from the buggy. She was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.
Authorities did not say if the driver of the truck or the buggy were also injured.
KSP is handling the investigation.
