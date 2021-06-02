LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Businesses across Kentuckiana say they are facing a worker shortage.
Right now, a lot of businesses, especially restaurants, have the help wanted signs posted, but they are struggling to find workers and believe it's because potential employees are making more money collecting unemployment.
”Nobody has wanted to come back and get any work since that big stimulus went out,” said Michael Wickliffe, Wick’s Pizza, Owner. “No one wants to come to work anymore."
Wickliffe says his business has bounced back from the pandemic, but these days, good help is hard to find.
“I'm down kitchen employees here, I'm down an assistant manager at this restaurant, I'm down an assistant manager at my Hikes Point store," said Wickliffe, who is also working 80 hours a week.
"We have posted jobs in a variety of places,” said Daniel Withrow, CSS Distribution Group, Inc., CEO “We've even gone through staffing companies and we just can't get more than two full-time workers."
Withrow’s company distributes pallets and packaging to customers across the country. Which is why he’s focused on recruiting and maintaining good employees. But Withrow said, like a lot of employers, he can't find workers.
"We pay very well, have great benefits and it's a good place to work," said Withrow.
Wickliffe said, "I start off everybody in the kitchen at $12 to $13 an hour."
Both Wickliffe and Withrow say despite competitive wages and benefits, it's hard to beat the federal unemployment benefits.
"I think it's too easy for them to stay at home with that extra check," said Withrow.
"If you're working 40 hours at $15 an hour, it's $600 a week,” said Wickliffe. “And if you get $300 unemployment and $300 extra, and you're getting all that in cash, it's not worth coming and working 40 hours a week.”
Later this month, Indiana joins a handful of Republican-led states that will end the federal unemployment programs. This week, some organizations that advocate for Kentucky businesses asked Governor Andy Beshear to do the same.
Beshear said, "To cut this, these payments, that are not only stimulating our economy in such an incredible way but are also helping those that are really struggling, you know, would be a major mistake."
Withrow said, “We got to get rid of that extra check. We have to."
“We had to close early for like three weeks. I had to close at 8:00 and turn off DoorDash and Grubhub because I didn't have enough employees to staff my kitchen so, it was just me, my manager and two people in the kitchen."
Neither Wickliffe nor Withrow have given up, but they’re not very confident anything will change.
"No one can compete against the government," said Wickliffe.
Right now, those federal unemployment benefits are scheduled to end on June 19 in Indiana and September 6 in Kentucky.
