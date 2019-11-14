BESHEAR ELECTION NIGHT 11-5-19 .jpg

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Governor-elect Andy Beshear is holding a news conference Thursday afternoon, just more than hour after Matt Bevin conceded the gubernatorial election.

The announcement from Bevin came on the same day election officials released the results of the recanvass that Bevin requested. Results show Bevin lost the gubernatorial race to Beshear by just over 5,000 votes, and the recanvass indicates few changes in vote totals

The news conference ended at 3:45 p.m.

Related stories: 

Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.