FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Governor-elect Andy Beshear is holding a news conference Thursday afternoon, just more than hour after Matt Bevin conceded the gubernatorial election.
The announcement from Bevin came on the same day election officials released the results of the recanvass that Bevin requested. Results show Bevin lost the gubernatorial race to Beshear by just over 5,000 votes, and the recanvass indicates few changes in vote totals.
The news conference ended at 3:45 p.m.
Related stories:
- Gov. Matt Bevin cites possible voting fraud and 'irregularities' as grounds for election recanvass
- Jefferson County election officials doubt Bevin's recanvass will affect vote totals
- Bevin says possible voter fraud sparked his request for election recanvass
- TRANSCRIPT: Ky. Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes discusses Bevin recanvass
- McConnell: Bevin 'had a good 4 years,' but likely lost
- Robocall seeks election fraud evidence as lawmakers call on Gov. Bevin to prove 'irregularities'
- Rand Paul: Voter 'anger' played role in Kentucky gov's race
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.