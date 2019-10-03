PADUCAH, Ky. (WDRB) -- With about a month left before their election showdown, Republican Gov. Matt Bevin and Democratic challenger Andy Beshear debated Thursday afternoon in western Kentucky. The candidates took questions from a panel of media members.
After weeks of exchanging attacks on the campaign trail, the Republican incumbent and Democratic attorney general got a chance to confront each other on various topics. The Kentucky race is being watched for potential trends that could carry over into the 2020 national election.
In July, they clashed on education and health care policies at a forum at Kentucky Farm Bureau headquarters in Louisville. In August, they traded barbs during political speaking at the Fancy Farm picnic.
The Kentucky election is Nov. 5.
