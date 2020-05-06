LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Harvest delivered a tractor-trailer loaded with food to a historic west Louisville church.
"We're unloading the truck and getting food ready to be able to distribute it to people in the neighborhood during this COVID-19 emergency," said President David James, (D) Metro Council District 6. "Trying to make sure people are fed and have food on their table."
Wednesday morning, the food was delivered to King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church in the California Neighborhood.
Councilman James and more than a dozen church volunteers wore masks and formed a makeshift assembly line to unload several hundred boxes of food.
Senior Pastor Rev. Dr. Charles Elliott reached out to Kentucky Harvest and asked for help for families who are struggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Rev. Elliott and the church have been like a center-stone of our west Louisville Community," said Councilman James. "I mean, he's just a legend, and for him to be able to workout a deal with Kentucky Harvest, to let the church be the location where people come to get food, it's just an amazing legacy for Pastor Elliott and the church."
Councilman James said there's a great need and the food is desperately needed. "We're at a time that we've never seen in our country. This virus has really shutdown everything. In doing so, over 600,000 Kentuckians have lost their jobs," explained Councilman James.
The 6th District Councilman also said, across the country, the unemployment system is overloaded.
"And so that means there are a lot of people in desperate need, said James. "So we are doing the best we can to get people food in this time of need. It's just something that has to be done,"
Councilman James believes there's enough food to provide meals for several hundred families.
Louisville Attorney Jessica Green, who represents District 1 on Metro Council, was also at King Solomon to help unload the food on Wednesday morning.
