LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville won its fifth consecutive elimination game, its second in a row at the College World Series with a 4-3 victory over Mississippi State Thursday night in Omaha. The Cardinals won three such games during the NCAA regional at Jim Patterson Stadium and beat Auburn Wednesday when losing would have ended their season.
The Cardinals trailed 3-0 before plating a pair of runs in the 7th, the first on a Drew Campbell single and the second when Justin Lavey beat out a potential double play ball.
Jake Snider started the bottom of the 9th with a walk and advanced to second on a wild pickoff throw. Danny Oriente singled to left-center, scoring Snider on a head-first slide at home to tie the game at three. Oriente advanced to second on the throw home and then he scored the game-winner on a single by Drew Campbell.
The Cardinals now get a second chance at Vanderbilt Friday at 7:00 pm ET. The Commodores beat U of L in the opener in Omaha, 3-1. Louisville must beat Vandy twice to advance to the final series.
