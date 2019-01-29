Latest Updates: Preparing for the Cold
As we prepare to see the coldest air of the season, we have a few updates to pass along. This same air mass will break temperature records across the Midwest and in some places is bringing once-in-a-lifetime-type cold. Here schools have already canceled activities tomorrow. Click here to see the current list of closings/delays.
The Wind Chill Advisory has been expanded to include nearly all our WDRB counties. While exact start and end time for the Advisory vary by location, it covers the day Wednesday. The Advisory for our Indiana counties plus Henry, Oldham, and Trimble is 2 AM - 7 PM (Eastern) and 5 AM - 2 PM for the rest of our Kentucky counties excluding Adair.
The Wind Chill Warning (in pink above) comes down to but doesn't include Jackson, Jennings, Lawrence counties. Your wind chills will approach warning criteria; frostbite can set in within 10-15 minutes in those areas on exposed skin.
The cold isn't the only winter threat coming our way. Confidence is increasing that some of you will pick up a quick inch of snow tonight. Those areas are highlighted below in white. One inch is not a guarantee for everyone, but a light dusting of snow will be possible in this area.
A cold front brings that chance to Louisville around 9-10 PM. The snow showers won't last long, but have the chance to drop a bit of snow in and south of Louisville. With temperatures as cold as they are, anything that falls/sticks will freeze. That means slick spots will be possible overnight and potentially still early Wednesday morning.
Here are some practical tips to keep in mind during this dangerous cold:
- Cover exposed skin any time you are outside to prevent frostbite and hypothermia, which can set in in as little as 10-30 minutes depending where you are.
- Outdoor pets need to come inside; larger animals need to have a warm shelter to protect them and access to liquid water that has not frozen.
- Leave pipes dripping to help prevent them from freezing. For pipes on the outer wall of your home, leave the cabinet doors open to allow heat from your house to keep the pipes warmer.
- Gas in your tank can freeze in the cold when it's near empty; fill up at least 3/4 of the tank to avoid that.
- Do not run a generator in an enclosed space to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Don't use your oven to heat your home.
- Keep space heaters away from furniture and fabric and turn them off when you leave the room to avoid fires.
- Leave a kit in your car with snacks, water, and warm clothes/blankets in case you get stuck somewhere.
- Metro EMS advises to stay away from alcohol and caffeine during this stretch of bitter cold and hydrate well with water to help protect your body from the cold.