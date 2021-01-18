LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After suffering a terrible trauma, Cacy Roberts faces a great challenge: helping her son Malakai navigate in the world as a child who has lost his sight.
According to a report by LEX 18, Malakai was only 5 years old when someone shot into his home on Catera Trace in December. He was snuggled up with his mom and little brother playing video games and watching TV when he was shot in the head.
The same bullet then lodged itself in Cacy's arm. Cacy has since recovered.
Malakai was left blind. He also lost his sense of smell and taste.
"I mean, it was terrible," Cacy said. "It was the worst nightmare you could ever think of."
After one major surgery and almost two weeks in the hospital, Cacy said she's amazed by Malakai's attitude.
"His spirits are really high," she said. "He's adjusting really well. He's taking it so much better than I would have if it were me, so I'm really proud of him."
Cacy is in awe of her son's resilience, making Jan. 15 all the more sweet. It's Malakai's sixth birthday.
Now, Cacy wants justice for her child.
"I would just want them in their own mind to think about what they did and just rethink their actions in general," Cacy said when asked whether she had a message for the shooter. "If you're doing things are hurting innocent people, then you need to take a step back and reevaluate yourself."
LEX 18 asked Lexington Police where the case stood. In an email, a spokeswoman wrote, "the investigation is still open, and we continue to ask anyone with information to contact police or send an anonymous tip."
