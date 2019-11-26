UPDATE: Thanks for your help!! LMAS says they've been in contact with this dog's owner and she'll be reunited with her pups soon!
Previous story:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Animal Services is asking for the public's help to reunite a litter of puppies from their mother.
According to a Facebook post from LMAS' official account, a dog the agency believes is a 2-year-old Dalmation mix was recently found on Dixie Highway, about a half-mile south of Algonquin Parkway.
LMAS believes the dog recently gave birth to a litter of puppies. Those puppies need her milk, according to LMAS.
LMAS is asking the owner of the dog to visit the LMAS Shelter at 2538 Newburg Road. Anyone who recognizes the dog or knows the owner should contact LMAS at animals@louisvilleky.gov.
