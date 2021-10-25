Jeremiah Conn.png

Jeremiah Conn (Courtesy of Louisville Metro Police) 

Editor's Note

Louisville Metro Police canceled the Operation Return Home for Jeremiah Conn on Tuesday afternoon. They said he has been located. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help to find a teenager last seen in the Shawnee neighborhood.

Jeremiah Conn, 13, was reported missing on Monday. The teen was last seen around 5:30 p.m. near the 100 block of North 39th Street, which is near West Main Street.

He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

Conn is described as 4 feet, 11 inches tall, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call LMPD at 574-LMPD (5673). 

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags