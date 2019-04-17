Louisville, KY (WDRB)-- LMPD is investigating after two people were shot Tuesday night.
It happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Craig Avenue near Bicknell Avenue. That's close to the intersection of I-264 and Taylor Boulevard.
LMPD says a man and woman were shot. Both were taken to University Hospital. Their injuries are considered non-life threatening.
The relationship between the two is unclear, but LMPD does not believe either was the attacker.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous LMPD Tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
