LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- One person is dead, following an early morning shooting in west Louisville.
According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to Jewish Hospital around 3:15 a.m. Thursday, on a report of a gunshot victim who had been transported to the hospital by private means.
Police say the male victim died at the hospital.
The person's identity has not been released.
According to LMPD, investigators determined that the shooting happened near 28th and Cedar Street.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is now investigating the shooting.
