LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Police are investigating two different incidents where a mail carrier was robbed in the middle of the day.
The first robbery happened at the end of July and LMPD says that a USPS worker was robbed at knifepoint on Main Street. The suspect also stole a master key.
On Friday, August 12, LMPD says two men robbed a mail carrier at gunpoint on Bramble Lane in the Pleasure Ridge Park area.
"I would've never guessed that somebody would just rob the mailman at gunpoint. I mean, it's the mailman," a neighbor of the PRP incident said.
That same day, the Audubon Park Police Department put out a warning that checks were being stolen from mailboxes, "washed," and cashed using fraudulent information. The department is cautioning people to bring bills, checks, and gift cards straight to the post office and use the interior mailbox.
Just two months ago in Jeffersontown, a police surveillance video of a mailbox outside of a J-Town post office showed two men with a key break in, and throw hundreds of pieces of mail inside a car. The suspects were arrested.
Those incidents caused headaches for hundreds affected. Over in PRP, one neighbor says his peace of mind was shaken by the recent robbery on his street.
"It's definitely something, keeps you thinking while you're at work, what's gonna happen next," the neighbor said. "Is your place safe? Is your wife safe? Your kids safe? You know, makes you wonder. Keeps you on your toes."
Related Stories:
- Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint for keys by 2 men in Pleasure Ridge Park, Louisville police say
- Postal service worker robbed, mail keys taken in downtown Louisville
- 2 men accused of stealing mail at Jeffersontown post office could face federal charges
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.