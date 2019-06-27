LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD Lt. Emily McKinley made a plea to the public Thursday as officers work to investigate 12 shootings across the city over the last few weeks.
McKinley, the head of the department's homicide unit, said the recent shootings have largely been drive-bys in stolen vehicles. She said the cars were stolen throughout all of Louisville, and some even had guns inside them.
She didn't rule out that gangs have been part of the recent violence, only saying that detectives are still investigating that.
But LMPD did give one reason why the city is seeing a spike in shootings.
"Kids don't have a venue to vent their frustrations and resolve their issues with each other," McKinley said. "I think there's been a lot of talk back and forth on social media between people, and ... they don't know how to resolve their conflicts without resulting to violence. And that's what has gotten us here today, and it absolutely has to stop."
McKinley drove home the importance of people locking their cars. A lot of the stolen vehicles used for the shootings have been unlocked.
She also asked parents to pay attention to posts that kids are making on social media and take them seriously.
