LOUISVILLE, Ky, (WDRB) -- People who test positive for COVID-19 could help flatten the curve.
As Metro Louisville starts to reopen businesses and services during the COVID-19 pandemic, a local company is working to help stop the spread.
Metro Louisville recently awarded Lacuna Health the contract to do contact tracing across the city.
"I didn't realize how sick I was until I got to that hospital," said Doug Willis, former COVID-19 patient.
In March, Willis was hospitalized with COVID-19. He said his condition got progressively worse. "You know, I couldn't breathe, you know, just a cough that started to develop."
Willis has no idea when, where or how he caught the virus. He said, "All I did was work and go home."
Right now, there's no vaccine for the virus, but contact tracing is one of the methods being used to help stop the spread.
"It can be really important for someone to be aware that they've potentially been exposed and go get tested. So that they can not only protect themselves but their family," said Dr. Brian Holzer, Lacuna Health, CEO.
Dr. Holzer says the company is in the process of hiring at least 100 people to help conduct the contact tracing. "We've had over a thousand applicants since Friday," explained Dr. Holzer.
Contact tracing involves finding and monitoring people who have been in close contact with infected individuals.
Dr. Holzer said, "There are three positions. The first one is a disease investigator, these will most likely be registered nurses."
The disease investigators will contact people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and provide emotional support.
"And find out who they've been in contact with," said Dr. Holzer. "At which point, we will use contact tracers to identify the contacts of the people. These folks will likely not be sick and not aware that they were recently in contact with someone who is positive."
After that, there will be information about what to do next and health professionals will also provide daily support. Dr. Holzer believes the process will impact lives and the economy.
He said, "To make folks aware, in addition to support the folks that are already positive, could absolutely save lives and could absolutely help in the recovery of our economy."
"I have a mask in the car and gloves if I need them," said Doug Willis.
Willis doesn't leave home without his PPE, but would still appreciate a phone call if he unknowingly comes in contact with someone who has the coronavirus.
"You know, this virus is still out there," said Willis.
Lacuna Health expects to have the 100 employees in place in the next few weeks. They will all be trained and after that, the phone calls will start.
There's also contact tracing being done across Kentucky and in Indiana.
