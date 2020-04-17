LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local health center is working to make COVID-19 testing more widely available in west Louisville.
"We have specifically chosen the west end because we know that this population of people are often overlooked and under-served," said Terra Leavell, Black Community Development Corporation, President & CEO.
Leavell's organization is committed to improving the lives of people in urban areas. The Black Community Development Corporation is also home to the Hope Wellness Center in the Lyles Mall.
On Saturday, the Hope Wellness Center will help administer free COVID-19 tests in west Louisville. The tests were donated by local businesses.
"TMG, The Mardrian Group," said Leavell. "Teresa and Frank Bridgewater reached out to the Hope Wellness Center."
Leavell says the goal is to address the disproportionate number of blacks dying from the coronavirus.
"It's very concerning as a medical provider," said Dana Smith, Family Nurse Practitioner.
Smith is also the primary healthcare provider at the Hope Wellness Center. She explained pre-existing conditions could be part of the blame but said, in response to the percentage of blacks dying from COVID-19, there's more to the story.
"Maybe not being certain of the symptoms, when to go in to be tested," said Smith. "We also know initially, we didn't have access to the availability for testing."
That's why Smith believes Saturday will change lives. She explained, "I think it can help decrease the mortality rate and I also think that it can help us get to a point where we can start to flatten that curve."
Smith said Saturday's testing will also help educate the public about the virus. "We can do more education, based off the results of this test and followup confirmed testing, that will ensure that we educate patients that, you can not come out, you have to isolate, you have to quarantine so that we can slow down the progression of this virus."
"As of right now, we have access to 2,000 tests," said Leavell.
The testing will be done from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in two parking lots at St. Stephen Baptist Church in the California Neighborhood.
"Be prepared to wait a little bit...because you will have to, but it is worth it," said Leavell. "We would really, really like for people to try to not come in advance but actually try to show up at about 9 o'clock."
And while the purpose is to address the issues facing the urban community, Leavell said everyone is welcome. "It is not a race thing, but I will say that we are targeting African Americans because we know that African Americans are suffering a bit more from the COVID virus than any other demographic."
On Friday afternoon, Leavell met with LMPD to discuss the traffic plan.
"Individual testing might only take a few minutes," explained Lt. James Cirillo, with LMPD. "But with the amount of vehicles that we'll see and the amount of people that show up, it could take a little longer."
Lt. Cirillo is asking people to enter from 15th Street and Broadway.
"And come south on 15th. They'll be guided by officers into the staging area for the testing site," said Lt. Cirillo.
Because of the overwhelming response, the Hope Wellness Center will be testing again next Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.