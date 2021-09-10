LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local police department has found a way to permanently add extra manpower.
The Clarksville Police Department has nearly two dozen extra officers on the streets, with minimal cost to taxpayers.
That extra manpower comes from the department's reserve program.
The reserve officers aren't paid, but on the streets, they have the same authority as full-time officers.
"I decided to do this so I could give back to my community," said Officer Charles Thomas, Clarksville reserve officer.
Officer Thomas loves being a police officer so much, he's willing to do it for free.
"A lot of my friends have, they've questioned why I do it for free," explained Officer Thomas. "And I always tell them, I love what I'm doing."
Officer Thomas is one of 23 reserve officers for the Clarksville Police Department. Although they are not paid, the reserve officers carry a gun, a badge and police powers. And like full-time officers, the reserves put their lives on the line daily.
In 2019, Thomas was at the scene of a fatal police involved shooting, after responding to a domestic violence call. "He pointed his gun at us, and one officer was in the back, and that officer had to take action," explained Officer Thomas.
For nearly 50 years, the reserve program has provided extra manpower for the Clarksville Police Department and on the job training for future officers.
"I've been a reserve with Clarksville Police since 2002," said Lt. Col. Chris Kraft, Chief Reserve Officer.
Lt. Col. Kraft was appointed chief reserve officer in 2012, following in his father's footsteps.
"He was one of the founding members of, what was then called the Clarksville Auxiliary Police, which became Clarksville Police Reserves," said Lt. Col. Kraft. "He was appointed chief in the late '70s."
Like all of his reserves, Lt. Col. Kraft has a full-time job, but volunteers up to 40 hours a month with the police department. Earlier this week, he was given a leadership award by the Clarksville Town Council. He also takes a lot of pride when his reserves are hired and sworn in as full-time officers.
"Probably somewhere between 90 to 95% of our hires, in the last 12 to 15 years, have been reserves," said Lt. Col. Kraft.
"The reserve program is the starting ground," said Chief Mark Palmer, Clarksville Police Department.
Chief Palmer said there's plenty of proof of the program's success within the department.
"Our chief of detectives, the assistant chief here, training coordinator, uniform major, all prior reserves with the department. Like, I said, it's the building block," said Chief Palmer.
If and when the reserve officers are hired, they are still required to go to the police academy in Indianapolis.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.