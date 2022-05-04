LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students acting up in class—screaming, even spitting and throwing things.
We’ve heard it all before but in one case, there's more to the story.
In fact, what we often don’t hear is that some of them can’t control their actions.
"Does everyone have a pencil," asked a teacher at The Alfred Binet School.
It may be a little loud, but that is a typical day at The Binet School.
There's also a good reason teachers are more likely to cut students a some slack.
"The majority of our students have some kind of trauma in their pasts," said Michele Edelen, Exceptional Childhood Education Teacher.
The Binet School is a Jefferson County Public School where all of the students have special needs.
Edelen said, "Some of the inappropriate choices that they make, sometimes can't be helped."
Those inappropriate choices include everything from shouting to hitting.
"People are like, Well, why is that kid hitting," said Trisha Gallagher, Principal The Alfred Binet School. "Our students exhibit behaviors that would get them suspended at the other schools."
But at the Binet School, part of the curriculum is teaching students how to use words and pictures to communicate.
"And we teach them how to communicate appropriately to get their needs met," said Gallagher.
"We want to try to teach them to communicate what their wants and needs are, what their frustration is to try to de-escalate that child," said Edelen.
"My name is Addison Clayton-Shaw, and I am in 11."
The school is K through 12. Once students are old enough, they're given jobs at school.
18-year-old Addison Clayton-Shaw seemed to enjoy her job. She said, "I help out with the puppies."
And after graduation, Clayton-Shaw hopes to continue working.
She said, "I want to be a technician with nails."
"I do all job related skills for ages five to 21," said Edelen.
After 22-years in the classroom, Edelen has a new role and new student success stories to share.
"And every day he would come to school for a bit and then he would leave and go to UPS and then go home. And when he graduated from here, he is still working at UPS."
There's no high school basketball team or Friday night lights but there is a prom.
"We have a DJ play music and they get to dance and some of them, their parents may dress them up," said Edelen. "So, they might come into school really pretty in their dresses or tuxes that day and that's a very exciting thing for our kids every year."
There's also a system to reward students.
"They all work on a bulldog board system," explained Edelen. "So, they'll earn up to five Bulldogs. Sometimes you might go a whole class period before you earn that fifth Bulldog. Sometimes you might earn three sets of five Bulldogs in one class, so it depends on the individual student, how quickly they're earning those Bulldogs or if they can work for longer periods of time. And usually after every five Bulldogs, they will get a small token of something that they're working for."
At The Binet School, the dress code for the staff is sneakers and casual clothing, but Edelen admits, the job is not always easy.
"Yeah, there's spitting going on and hitting, kicking, scratching all of that stuff," said Edelen. "So, it's kind of dress for comfort. Don't wear anything nice because it's probably going to get messed up."
Meanwhile, Edelen says there's also a reward system for the faculty and staff.
"One of the greatest things hearing from parents was how much the students inappropriate behaviors have decreased," said Edelen. "How they just feel so good knowing that their child is coming to school, they're going to be safe, knowing that their child may act out but then they're not going to get a call every single day. 'Come and pick up your kid, he did that' because we don't do that. We deal with that in house. So comments like that from parents -- that I've had over the years -- are to me just really a blessing because it reminds me every time I hear that, why I've been here as long as I have and why I continue to come in every day, happy and loving my job."
And when and if there's a need, The Binet School has the staff in place to handle a wide range of issues with students. "We have the ability to isolate students and it's called seclusion. We have three seclusion rooms where they may need to go if they're harming other people," said Gallagher. "And then we have a team of responders that can do safe crisis management if needed. Our goal here at Binet is to let students deescalate where they are."
This year's prom is on Thursday.
