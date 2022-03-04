LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- COVID-19 cases are declining but the economic impact of the pandemic is still being felt by some families.
That's why some Jefferson County Public Schools are helping students and their families put food on the table.
Waggener High School has more than 850 students. At least 80% are on free and reduced lunch.
Twice a week, the school opens the doors to the food den and allows students to shop for their entire family.
If it's sold at your neighborhood grocery store, chances are good, students will find it on the shelves inside Waggener High School's food den.
"I'm so grateful that we have this here because most schools don't," said Dakota White, Waggener High School, Senior. Dakota has a large, blended families. "Five of us altogether and then at my step mom's there is six or seven," said Dakota. She said, from sickness to unemployment, the pandemic has created a hardship.
"A lot of us had got COVID. So, then we had to stay at home, which means that we didn't -- we weren't able to go out to get food or go to work, which means there was no income," said Dakota.
No money, no problem; Waggener's food den is free to and students are able to shop twice a week.
"We were able to get food to bring back and help us because sometimes we couldn't get everything that we wanted and sometimes this place would provide the stuff that we need," said Dakota.
"We open it during 7th period, our last period of the day, on Tuesdays as well as Fridays," said Sarah Hitchings, Waggener High School, Principal.
Hitchings said the food den is usually busy. "Any students in need, we do on a referral basis and invite them to come gather up food, we give them bags, take any food they'd like to take home," said Hitchings. "We want the kids to come in here and not be shy about loading up for themselves and the people in their household or family members, you know, items that they think that they would like."
And in addition to food, there are essentials and even clothing.
"So, we have an amazing youth service center coordinator," said Hitchings. "Her name is Miss Stephanie Gibson, and her number one priority is just removing any obstacles that students may have that's impeding their academic achievement. So, anything a student may need, from hygiene products to socks to sweatshirts, we remove that and make sure we can get them focused on achievement."
"Miss Gibson's like a mom to us," said Dakota. "So, things like this come in handy."
Dakota White plans to go to culinary school. So, this is also preparing her for the future.
"Because getting some of the food here has given me some of the opportunities to make some meals that I've wanted to make but might not have enough money to buy in the store," said Dakota.
The pantry is funded through the alumni association. Humana also recently made a donation to the food den. "They just donated $1,500 and gift cards for our Alumni Association to go shop and restock," said Hitchings.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.