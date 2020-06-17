LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 61-year old woman was hospitalized with COVID-19 and family members told loved ones to prepare for the worst.
"They didn't sugar coat it because of the situation and the severity," said Amber Newton, COVID-19 patient's daughter.
In April, Newton's mother was admitted to Baptist Hospital East. That's when family members received the devastating news.
Newton said, "We were told she wasn't going to make it."
61-year old Marilyn Newton was in a medically induced coma and fighting for her life.
"They told us that patients as sick as my mother don't survive," said Newton.
From April to June, family members were not allowed to visit Newton in person.
"We could only Zoom with her. So, we had 58 days of Zoom calls, and we did it once or twice a day," said Newton.
Newton says the Zoom calls were better than no contact and the family also had its own personal medical expert.
"I've been in critical care for over 20 years," explained, Carolyn Baisas.
And Baisas is not just another nurse.
She explained why, "We just have a special closeness and a special bond. If it's twin telepathy...then, that's what it is."
Baisas is a registered nurse and Newton's identical twin. She has helped keep family members updated and informed.
"As a nurse for over 30 years, you go into that nurse mode. And you always want to give the facts," said Baisas.
Newton was on a ventilator for a number of days. So, while some of the facts were revealing, so was the family's faith.
"We, as a family, never gave up on our faith," said Baisas.
"God is so good! It is a glorious day," said Amber Newton.
Newton and Baisas are celebrating because after nearly two months, there was a breakthrough.
"I got my sister back," said Baisas.
"We know miracles happen everyday, we call her miracle Marilyn," said Newton.
On Wednesday morning, family members saw Newton in person for the first time since April. After nearly two months of fighting for her life, the 61-year old waived to family members as she was rolled out of Baptist Hospital, headed to rehab.
Amber Newton said, "Seeing our mom come out of those doors with a smile and waving at everybody, it was the best gift we could have ever received -- that our mom is alive and she beat COVID-19. The best gift ever. There's no feeling to describe how happy our entire family is."
Marilyn Newton was transferred to Kindred Hospital and scheduled to start rehab on Thursday.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.