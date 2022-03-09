Patricia Mayberry.png

Patricia Mayberry

03/10/222 EDITOR'S NOTE:  According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Ms. Mayberry has been found safe in Louisville. No other details will be made available.

Previous story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 69-year-old woman who was last seen in the Russell neighborhood. 

Patricia Mayberry was last seen near 19th and Cedar Streets around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday. A description of what she was wearing was not provided by authorities. 

Anyone with information about Mayberry's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 574-LMPD. 

