LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first day of in-person voting produced long lines Tuesday at some Indiana polling locations.
Some people waited hours to cast ballots in Indianapolis, but the lines were a lot shorter in southern Indiana.
In Clark County, a tent was set up behind the County Government Building. Inside, voters started casting their ballots for next month's election.
Whether it's the global pandemic or who is on the ballot, there are already a lot of people who are voting early in Indiana.
"I didn't want to risk something happening closer to election day and me not being able to make it. I just think that it's critically important," said Sara Vonallmen, who voted Tuesday. "We live in a very charged and unpredictable environment right now, and I think it is extremely important that people make their opinions and voices heard, whatever that opinion or voice might be."
In Floyd County, early in-person voting started at 8 a.m. Tuesday. In Clark County, it started at 9 a.m.
There were no long lines in Clark County, but Deputy County Clerk Chris FitzGerald said the first day of in-person voting was still busy. Inside the tent, guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are in place to protect voters and poll workers from COVID-19.
"That's the most important thing," FitzGerald said. "Making sure people are safe to exercise their right."
Across the river in Kentucky, in-person early voting starts next week. In Jefferson County, there will be early vote centers at the Kentucky Exposition Center, KFC YUM! Center, Kentucky Center for African American Heritage and Louisville Marriott East.
And like their neighbors in Indiana, a lot of Kentucky voters plan to vote early.
