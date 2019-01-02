WHAT A YEAR!
We will break down each month and some of the events that stood out during 2018. In a nutshell, this year was warm and wet! We were about 2 degrees warmer than the average. We also received WAY more precipitation than normal, in both rain and snow, this year. 2018 was the Wettest Year on Record at Louisville. 2018 was also the 6th Warmest Year on Record at Louisville.
- Average temperature: 59.5° (Departure from normal: +1.6°)
- Precipitation: 68.83'' (Departure from normal: +23.92")
- Snow: 19.4'' (Departure from normal: +6.9'')
January: It was the 4th Coldest in Louisville during January 1-7th, with daily lows in the single digits, and occasionally below zero. Roller coaster temperatures were the theme for the rest of the month with a warm up, cold temps again, to seasonably chilly. By mid-month & the second cold spell, wintry weather moved in, too. A general 2-4" snowfall whitened the region. Significant snows came through again on the 15-16th with total amounts more in the 3 to 6 inch neighborhood. There were 5.0'' of snow at the Louisville International Airport.
February: A volatile month with everything from temperatures in the teens to temperatures in the 80s, snow, tornadoes, and a major flood. Records were set in Louisville for warmth and precipitation on many days, during the mid/end of the month. Widespread rain doused the area from the 21st to the 25th. A few spots in the Louisville area recorded over 8 inches of rain during this stretch! By the end of the month the region had accumulated more than twice the amount of precipitation that normally falls in February. Not surprisingly, this led to significant flooding. The Ohio River reached its 10th highest stage on record at Louisville, and went into major flood category at Tell City. Severe weather also hit on the 24th, bringing heavy rain and tornadoes to central Kentucky.
March: A cold and wet (snowy) month! Flooding from the month before lingered into the first few days of March. Not much severe weather development, but there were several snowy systems passing through the region. Record snowfall occurred in Louisville on the 20th (3.7'') and 21st (4.9''). 11.9'' of snow fell during the month of March! That is the sixth snowiest March ever.
April: April is known for severe weather, but it ended up with only one stormy day, late on the 3rd. Straight-line winds of 75-95mph damaged structures & knocked down trees in Grayson, Hardin, and LaRue Counties. There was also a small, brief EF1 tornado in Grayson County. Severe weather was limited because much of the month was colder than average. It was the 7th snowiest April on record, in Louisville, with 1.2'' of snow.
May: Hello heat! EVERY SINGLE DAY was warmer than normal in May. Not surprisingly, this resulted in the warmest May ever in Louisville. May also brought us the wettest Derby on record with 3.15'' of rain. Spotty thunderstorms we frequent, but severe weather was not, until the end of the month. On the 31st, a line of powerful thunderstorms swept through the Ohio Valley and brought damaging winds and flash flooding to the region.