LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Louisville seniors got a big assist from a local NBA star.
Most local grocery stores have designated morning hours for senior citizens to shop amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On Tuesday morning Rajon Rondo, a Louisville native who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, was there looking for seniors at the West Broadway and Portland Kroger Stores.
"With this pandemic going on, we are trying to help as many people as possible," Rondo told WDRB News.
That's why the Lakers star is committed to giving back to his hometown. So he went to the Kroger locations on 28th and 35th Streets to surprise some shoppers.
But it turns out, it was more than just a surprise.
"I did my shopping, happened to be standing in line and a young man said that he would, you know, bag my groceries for me," said Willie Hendricks.
After bagging groceries for Hendricks and others, Rondo and members of his foundation had another surprise.
"He asked me, would I mind if the Rajon Rondo Foundation paid for my groceries," Hendricks said.
Before leaving, Rondo bought groceries for dozens of senior citizens.
Hendricks said, "I thought it was great, I really did. That's something beautiful, man. Best part about it to me is that he came to the hood and did it, he came down to the hood."
Rondo said being able to help out and put a smile one someone's face was a humbling feeling, and while he has won at every level on the basketball court, giving back to the community gave him a different kind of reward.
"A lot of people told me they would pray for me," he said. "And obviously, in a time of need, you can never ask for too much prayer."
After spending the last two weeks buying groceries and delivering food for those in need, Rondo also had a message for his hometown.
"Just continue to have faith. Try to find happiness in certain little things that you may not have found them in before," he said.
Rondo is also donating exercise equipment to help local youth stay in shape during the pandemic.
