LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Barbers, beauticians and employees of the food-service industry are some of the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Right now, most of them are still out of a job. But some, like J. Alexander, have found other sources of income.
Alexander owns Campus Barber Shop near the University of Louisville. For years, it has been his bread and butter. But last month, the pandemic shutdown his business and source of income.
"If you don't work, you don't eat," he said.
Nearly a month after closing the shop, he's still paying the lease and all of his other bills. But there's been no financial help from the city, state of federal government.
"I've applied. I haven't heard anything back," Alexander said. "I applied for the SBA loan, the forgivable loan. I've applied for the unemployment."
Instead of waiting for help, Alexander did something he hasn't done in years.
"I had to swallow my pride and go seek work somewhere else," he said.
That led him to the ValuMarket on Bardstown Road in Mid City Mall.
"I went in on Monday, asked were they hiring, lady gave me an application and told me to come back on Tuesday," Alexander said.
Within 24 hours, he was on the job.
"I came back on Tuesday, spoke to the manager, and he asked me when could I start," Alexander said. "I told him as soon as he needed me."
James Neumann, vice president and co-owner of ValuMarket, said with an increased demand for deliveries, he needs more employees.
"We've done a really strong job ... trying to find people out of the restaurant sector," Neumann said. "They are out of work and used to a fast-paced environment like we are. And They've been working out great."
Alexander said he hopes to set an example for people waiting on assistance and the pandemic to end.
"I have to do what I have to do to provide food on the table for my family," he said. "Instead of staying mad and staying on the couch."
ValuMarket is looking for employees at all of its locations. To browse the available jobs, click here.
