3 Louisville boys recognized as heroes after late-night apartment fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three boys were recognized as heroes Thursday after an apartment building went up in flames.
A fire broke out at an apartment building on East Saint Catherine Street around 2:30 a.m. on a November night last year
Jeremiah Smith, 12, had two friends sleeping over that night: Dewayne and Curtis Taylor. Jeremiah was celebrating his birthday.
Late that night, the boys started to see and smell smoke and saw the flames coming from an adjoining apartment. The quick-thinking boys not only alerted everyone in their apartment but also everyone around them.
"They didn't stop there," Metro Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith said. "These three young men and their heroism ... They ran to the apartments to make sure everyone in the area got out safely, and everyone ran into the bitter cold into the streets while the fire ravaged."
Sexton Smith honored the young men at Thursday night's Metro Council meeting. They each got a distinguished citizen award.
