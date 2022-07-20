LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Louisville baseball team made it to the playoffs in their first year.
The Louisville Jockeys was created for college players in the Ohio Valley League. They have players from multiple different colleges, including Spalding, which is where they played their home games.
In the regular season, they had a 10-26 record. The owner and co-founder of the team said it's been a great start.
"It's been a lot of fun, a lot of traveling over in western Kentucky," Matt Milligan said. "Had a lot of great times traveling on the bus and different games, we're playing some great baseball. This is our first year and we're really excited about being in the playoffs our first year."
The Jockeys were up against the Owensboro RiverDawgs Wednesday night.
