LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The pandemic may have kept customers away from some areas, but it has not stopped growth in one of Louisville's fastest growing districts.
For the last 25 years, the East Market Business District has slowly transformed into a popular eating and shopping attraction.
That's why so many businesses are moving to the area.
"I really don't know of any other place in Louisville that has all of the different opportunities," said Lisa Hillerich, Roxy Nell Custom Jeans, Owner.
Two years ago, Hillerick opened Roxy Nell Custom Jeans on East Market in NuLu because she saw a lot of potential.
"We had sold to people directly in trunk shows, and we wanted to try out brick and mortar," explained Hillerich.
The pandemic may have kept customers away, but it hasn't stopped NuLu's forward progress.
"We've been hunting for the appropriate space for a while," said Nick Campisano, Campisano Capital, Founder.
Louisville developer Nick Campisano recently announced plans to build an $80-million mixed-use development that will be called "NuLu Crossing", and demolition is set to start in just a few months.
Campisano said, "We think that this will immediately bring value to the community."
Campisano's development will occupy more than 2 acres in the 700 block of East Main.
He said, "We want to build something that will last for 2 to 300 years."
The project will include office space, a covered parking garage, a grocery store and luxury apartments.
"We think that NuLu is uniquely qualified to succeed; it has that neighborhood kind of feel with your walkability and there aren't extremely tall buildings," said Campisano.
Campisano is also turning the Joe Ley Antique building into a hotel, and earlier this week, crews broke ground on a six story hotel on west Market called Bunkhouse.
"It is a very popular destination," said Rick Murphy, NuLu Business Association, President. "NuLu has become a destination for travelers and visitors, which is one of the reasons we have this boom in hotels."
And it's why Lisa Hillerich is looking forward to the future.
"Because when people google what to do in Louisville, we're considered kind of a unique thing to do is to have custom jeans made when you come to Louisville," said Hillerich.
Nick Campisano said the "NuLu Crossing" development is a two to three year project.
