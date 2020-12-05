Louisville homicides are at an all-time high, with more women being victims of the city's shootings than in years past.
On Saturday afternoon, a woman was shot to death inside of her car in the California neighborhood, marking the city's 151st homicide in 2020. A young child was also shot inside the car and listed in critical condition. Witnesses say the victim's car was hit at least 20 times.
"Nobody can dismiss the constant redundant shootings in 2020," said Christopher 2X, who tracks the city's shootings using LMPD's Homicide data.
The anti-gun violence activist says 2020 is worse than any other year, with over 150 homicides in Louisville.
"Unfortunately, the last six years have been at extremes as far as the uptick in shootings, but '20 totally has created its own identity," he said, adding that more than half of those killed this year are under 30.
Additionally, more women are being shot than in previous years, he said.
"There has clearly been no other year like this, as far as females being impacted by reckless gunplay," said 2X. "There's nothing to compare to it, not even 2016."
That was the year Louisville saw 117 homicides; 2016 was its deadliest year until 2020. So what's driving the violence higher? 2X says it's more than just the pandemic.
"Problems with social media disputes; problems with territorial issues in neighborhoods; problems with too many juveniles getting a hold of weapons at very young ages," he explained.
The shootings leave families without mothers, fathers, children -- and hundreds of survivors picking up the pieces.
"It's heartbreaking and saddening at best to watch mothers constantly in fear, children constantly trying to figure out what's going on in their world," said 2X.