LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Retail stores in Kentucky were able to reopen on Wednesda, and all three of Louisville's malls opened with new guidance in place.
The restrictions from Gov, Andy Beshear still limit retail stores to 33% capacity. Oxmoor Center, Mall St. Matthews, and Jefferson Mall have new hours in place. All are now open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
According to a statement from Brookfield Properties, which manages both Oxmoor and St. Matthews, new safety features have been added, such as no-touch sanitation stations. Some stores have arrows directing customers in a specific door and out the other.
At Oxmoor Center, common seating areas now have less seating available, and the chairs are spaced further apart.
"We have stepped up our focus on cleaning, absolutely," Oxmoor Center's General Manager Kendall Merrick said. "On high-touch areas, a lot of intensity and frequency."
There are also stickers on the floor, reminding guests to stay 6 feet apart.
"We've worked really hard to bring in the elements to have our guests feels safe and healthy while they're here and we are very pleased to be open today," Merrick said.
Security guards walked around Oxmoor on Wednesday, passing out masks to those who wanted them. Merrick said the mall strongly encourages guests to wear masks, but it will be up to individual retailers on how that is enforced. It's also up to individual retailers to manage foot traffic within their own stores.
Some stores such as Von Maur and Dick's Sporting Goods were open Monday, but others, such as Bath & Body Works, remained closed. Some businesses had signs on the doors saying they wouldn't open until sometime in June.
Brookfield Properties said shoppers should check the websites of Oxmoor Center and Mall St. Matthews for information about individual retailers' status on reopening.
Stacey Keating, a spokesperson for Jefferson Mall, said it is also adding safety features for customers and employees and increasing sanitation efforts.
“In addition to requiring that all of our retailers follow all of the guidelines that have been set for by the governor’s office and his reopening plan for retail, we have implemented a number of protective measures as well including the closure of a lot of our common area amenities like food court seating areas, children’s play areas, soft seating areas," she said.
Like with other Louisville malls, it will be up to individual retailers to determine if masks are required or not, but the mall strongly encourages people to wear them.
“We’re requiring that our mall management staff wear masks when they’re interacting with the public," Keating said.
It's still unclear when all stores inside the mall will reopen.
"We expect and what we’ve seen in other markets where we’ve already reopened properties, is that we’ll have a handful of retailers that choose to reopen with the mall today and then over the next several days we’ll see other retailers gradually reopen," Keating said.
Updated information will also be posted on the mall's website.
