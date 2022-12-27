LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man charged in an alleged DUI crash early Monday morning that caused the death of a female passenger made his first appearance in court.
Jalen Desean Houston, 30, was arraigned on Tuesday after he was discharged from the hospital. District Court Judge Stephanie Burke entered a not guilty plea on his behalf on charges of murder and driving under the influence.
Police said Houston was driving, lost control and hit a utility pole about 2:30 a.m. Monday on Floyd Street near Byrne Avenue, which is close to University of Louisville's Lynn Stadium.
Houston and a female passenger were both taken to the hospital, where she later died. The Jefferson County Coroner identified the passenger as Tanya McKenzie, 28, of Louisville.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating, but "speed may have been a factor," according to a statement from police.
At his arraignment, the Judge Burke ordered Houston to be held on a $10,000 bond. He isn't allowed to drive or use drugs or alcohol.
