LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man who admitted to raping an 8-year-old girl appeared in court on Monday.
A judge entered a not guilty plea for 29-year-old Cane Madden on Monday morning.
Police say he went up to the girl in her backyard Friday, hit her over the head with a shovel, raped her and took her i-pad.
The girl was rushed to the hospital with a skull fracture.
She is expected to survive.
Madden was charged with another sex crime in 2017, but a judge dismissed the charges after he was ruled not mentally competent to stand trial.
