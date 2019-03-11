LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Budget issues top the agenda at a special Louisville Metro Council meeting Monday night.
Council voted last week to table a bond ordinance that funds work on many projects in the city. That move prompted Mayor Greg Fischer's office to release a statement on Saturday criticizing the move and suspending all debt-funded capital projects.
The projects range from paving and sidewalks to construction on the Northeast Library and the Louisville Urban League's Sports and Learning Complex.
"I believe they took an action they didn't realize what the ramifications were for it, so we've had to stop construction on a number of projects," says Fischer.
But Metro Councilman Kevin Kramer disagrees. "The mayor keeps screaming and shouting at every microphone that we are in serious, serious trouble. My thinking is, if we're in as serious trouble as he seems to think we are, maybe we should be a little careful about how we're spending our money."
The meeting about the budget is scheduled to start at 4:05 p.m. at City Hall.
Related stories:
- Q&A | Mayor Fischer explains need for tax hike to fill $65 million budget gap
- Louisville Republican looking toward past solutions to solve city's pension liability
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.