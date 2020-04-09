LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health care workers and first responders in Clark County got a boost in their fight against COVID-19 thanks to a local nonprofit known for distributing medical supplies and equipment to other countries.
Louisville-based SOS (formerly known as Supplies Overseas) delivered $25,000 worth of personal protection equipment to Clark Memorial Hospital on Thursday morning. The donated items include 600 new sets of scrubs and several boxes of masks, gloves and other items.
Although SOS is known for re-distributing medical supplies to impoverished communities around the world, the organization said the need for it to play a role in protecting lives here at home has never been greater. So far, the group has donated more than $500,000 worth of medical supplies and equipment to local organizations on the front lines of the fight against the novel coronavirus.
Clarksville Fire Chief Brandon Skaggs was on hand as the supplies were unloaded at the hospital and said they will make a big difference.
"There were a couple days that we were struggling," Skaggs said. "Through private donations, through our community -- different agencies like the Boy Scouts, some of the different church organizations, SOS -- this has allowed us to get that tactical reserve built back up so we can hopefully flatten this curve and keep our workers safe."
SOS has also donated more than $500,000 worth of PPE and supplies to local organizations, as well as hygiene products to local homeless shelters.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.