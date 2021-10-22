LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nonprofit is joining the fight against the ongoing gun violence.
For more than 15 years, 2NOT1: Fatherhood & Families, Inc. has been on a mission to promote the safety and well-being of children. The organization has done that by implementing strategies to keep fathers involved and families together.
"I would say in the hundreds in terms of getting parents to effectively co-parent to raise their kids," said Dr. Shawn Gardner, Ph.D. President & Founder 2NOT1 Fatherhood & Families, Inc.
"One of the beauties of my job is that I get to travel the country talking about fatherhood, talking about families," said Dr. Gardner. "With that comes the benefit of seeing how different communities, different cultures interact with their children. So, in some communities, it's about sports, but in some other communities, it's about hunting, skeet shooting or recreational hunting."
Dr. Gardner said, that's what prompted him to try a less traditional approach to ending some of the gun violence. It's an approach that actually puts a gun in the hands of adults and even children, but it's not about giving anyone illegal access to guns. In fact, organizers say it's not even about reducing crime but believe it will save lives.
"So, for the families who come out, and we've got quite a few families, I think we've got about 16 families who have actually signed up," said Dr. Gardner. "Now, it becomes a family affair because you have the entire family coming out, learning about gun safety and violence prevention and also taking part in the recreational side of firearms."
Birdias Williams is a registered gun owner and one of the parents who registered for the workshop.
"I'm a single parent so I want to protect my children," said Williams.
That means spending time at the gun range. Williams wants to make sure she feels comfortable with her finger on the trigger. "This day and age, there's a lot going on, and I just felt like it was a need to just make sure I can be comfortable in my own home," said Williams.
And she wants to eliminate some of the potential dangers of having guns in the home with children. She said, "Having something that extreme in your house, it has to be something important that everybody understands."
"If people have guns, they need to know how to handle those guns," said Dr. Gardner. "I always tell people, guns don't kill people, people with guns kill people."
Dr. Gardner is also a certified gun safety instructor. On Saturday, he's hosting a free gun safety and violence prevention worship at the Silver Creek Conservation Club in Sellersburg, Indiana.
"This is about teaching that responsible gun owner more skills and strategies to store that gun so people don't have access to it," said Dr. Gardner.
Norton Children's Hospital is providing gun locks, and eye and ear protection for people who attend. Dr. Gardner believes that, along with educating families about gun safety and storage, will help save lives.
He said, "This is an opportunity for people to engage in an activity and the hopes of curving some of the craziness that comes out of it when people don't do it correctly."
Some of the participants will shoot at splatter targets, which show the impact, but Dr. Gardner said
Saturday's workshop is about more than just hitting the mark.
"It is about knowing what you're doing when you have that gun in your hand," said Dr. Gardner.
And that's why Birdias Williams is bringing her 16-year-old daughter.
"So, I think it's good for her to get a sense of understanding what happens when you have a gun," said Williams.
The workshop is from 2pm - 3:30 pm. Organizers say no one will be admitted without registering.
To register for the workshop, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.