LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Louisville are looking for a 23-year-old man who was reported missing and may be in danger.
According to an Operation Return Home alert, 23-year-old Nick Mucciolo has been missing since early Tuesday morning. Police say family members are worried about his safety, based on statements he has made.
Mucciolo is 5'10", with blue eyes and blond hair, and weighs approximately 130 pounds. He was last seen in the 4200 block of Kurtz Avenue, which is not far from Blue Lick Road.
Investigators with the Louisville Metro Police Department ask anyone with information on Mucciolo's whereabouts to call the LMPD tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.