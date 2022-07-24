UPDATE: On July 26, 2022, a spokesman for LMPD said Neveah Fritz was found safe and was reunited with her caregivers. Accordingly, this "Attempt to Locate" has been canceled. No further information will be provide.
Original story:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who went missing from the Taylor Berry neighborhood.
Neveah Fritz was last seen on Sunday morning in the 3200 block of Powell Avenue, near 7th Street Road. Fritz is likely wearing a hijab, according to police.
Police say she could be in danger.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673.
