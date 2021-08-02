LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Louisville are asking for the public's help to find a 71-year-old man who is believed to be in danger.
According to an Operation Return Home alert issued by LMPD Monday morning, Baniya Buddhi, a Hispanic man, has been missing since Saturday.
He is 5'2" with blue eyes, black and gray hair, and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He was last seen around 10 p.m. Aug. 1 in the 2400 block of Brighton Drive, which is near Gardiner Lane.
He was last seen wearing a purple shirt, black hat and black shorts. Police say Buddhi does not speak English, and his family fears for his safety.
If you see Buddhi, or know where he could be, please contact LMPD immediately at 574-LMPD (5673).
