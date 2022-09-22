LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police are searching for a 14-year-old boy who's been missing for nine days.
The Louisville Metro Police Department issued a Golden Alert on Thursday afternoon for Jericho Tinsley, who was last seen in the 2700 of Bank Street on Sept. 13.
Jericho, who has autism, is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 90 pounds. LMPD said he was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue jeans, white Jordan shoes and a camouflage skull cap.
If you've seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call 911 or 574-LMPD (5673).
