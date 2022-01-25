JAN. 26, 2022 UPDATE: Louisville Metro Police say this person has been located. No further information will be provided.
Previous story:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is asking for the public's help in finding a man who's been missing since Saturday.
Marcus Manion, 44, was last seen Jan. 22 in the 4900 block of Applegrove Lane, just off Fegenbush Lane.
Manion's family said he's insulin-dependent and doesn't have his medication.
LMPD said he was last seen in a red 2010 Dodge Challenger with license plate 438-PCJ.
If you have any information on Manion's whereabouts, you're asked to call 574-LMPD.
