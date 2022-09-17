LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is searching for a 9-year-old girl who's been missing since 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
In an Operation Return Home release Saturday evening, LMPD said Kahyla Bailey was last seen near the 400 block of East St. Catherine Street, near South Preston Street.
She's listed as 4 feet, 8 inches tall and 102 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police didn't have a clothing description.
If you see Kahyla or know where she may have gone, you're asked to call LMPD immediately at 574-LMPD (5673).
