LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Heads up, drivers: A number of roads throughout downtown Louisville will be closed Monday for the 2019 Veterans Day Parade.
The road closures, which are listed below, will remain in effect from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Road closures for 2019 Veterans Day Parade, according to the Louisville Downtown Partnership:
- Liberty Street from Third Street to Eighth Street
- Jefferson Street from Third Street to Seventh Street (coned to hotel)
- Fourth Street from Market Street to Liberty Street
- Fifth Street from Market Street to Muhammad Ali Boulevard(coned to parking garages)
- Armory Street from Liberty Street to Muhammad Ali Boulevard
- Sixth Street from Market Street to Cedar Street
- Seventh Street from Congress Alley to Cedar Street
There will be no parking allowed on any of the streets from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., as well.
2019 marks the ninth year of the Veterans Day Parade, which resumed again in 2011, after a 50+ year hiatus. It will begin at 11 a.m. -- the hour the cease fire that ended World War I took place on November 11, 1918. The first unit will reach the Review Stand at 11:11 a.m., the time that the last gun fell silent.
A total of 77 units are scheduled to participate.
