Louisville Veterans Day Parade honors those who have served

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Heads up, drivers: A number of roads throughout downtown Louisville will be closed Monday for the 2019 Veterans Day Parade. 

The road closures, which are listed below, will remain in effect from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Road closures for 2019 Veterans Day Parade, according to the Louisville Downtown Partnership: 

  • Liberty Street from Third Street to Eighth Street
  • Jefferson Street from Third Street to Seventh Street (coned to hotel)
  • Fourth Street from Market Street to Liberty Street
  • Fifth Street from Market Street to Muhammad Ali Boulevard(coned to parking garages)
  • Armory Street from Liberty Street to Muhammad Ali Boulevard
  • Sixth Street from Market Street to Cedar Street
  • Seventh Street from Congress Alley to Cedar Street
2019 Veterans Day Parade Overview

There will be no parking allowed on any of the streets from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., as well.

2019 marks the ninth year of the Veterans Day Parade, which resumed again in 2011, after a 50+ year hiatus. It will begin at 11 a.m. -- the hour the cease fire that ended World War I took place on November 11, 1918. The first unit will reach the Review Stand at 11:11 a.m., the time that the last gun fell silent.

A total of 77 units are scheduled to participate.

