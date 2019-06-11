LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dawn Hensley has given the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory a swing before. But the factory just had its first renovation since it opened more than two decades ago, so she decided to visit again to to cover all the bases.
“That's why I keep coming back here,” she said. “I like to see the changes.”
Two demonstrations were moved from the factory to the museum so visitors could take pictures of the exhibits. Pictures are banned from the factory tour. The hand-turning demonstration shows guests how bats were carved or turned by hand on a lathe as it was done starting in the 1880s.
The burn-branding process shows how bats are rolled over a 1,300-degree iron plate for branding.
“I like the thing where the gentleman is over here carving the bat,” Hensley said. “It was really neat seeing someone do it versus seeing the machine doing it when you take the tour.”
The tour begins with a new movie. It takes visitors through the forest and mills where Slugger bats begin.
It has fresh footage and better sound quality.
“I like the idea of what they're taking," Hensley said. "They replenishing more than what they take."
The next new stop on the tour is the Pro Player Billet Bin. Guests see and feel how star players from every major league team pick the billets that eventually become their bats.
This is just the start of game changing renovations at the Slugger Museum and Factory. Next is an expansion to the store and additional rental event space over the next year and a half.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.