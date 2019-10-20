Louisville to welcome another professional soccer team

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is getting a National Women's Soccer League expansion team. Sources confirmed the information to WDRB's Aaron Matas Sunday.
The team will begin to play in 2021 and will share the Lynn Family Stadium with Louisville City.
A news conference is scheduled for Tuesday at noon at Lynn Family Stadium. Louisville City FC President Brad Estes, Chairman John Neace and National Women's Soccer League President Amanda Duffy are expected to attend.
This story will be updated as more information is made available.
