LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Members of several local unions headed to the Louisville Zoo on Labor Day to raise money for local charities.
For years, the Zoo has hosted union members and their families at discounted rates on Labor Day. Charities that benefit from the promotion include Arthur S. Kling Center, Shop with a Deputy and Zoo Kids Inc.
The Greater Louisville United Labor Day Picnic at the Zoo has also become a major campaign stop for local politicians on the November ballot, where it's about a lot more than hot dogs and barbecue.
Andy Beshear, Greg Stumbo, and Heather French Henry were a few of the politicians who stopped by to share their message and try to win the support of union members.
Throughout the country the broader labor movement says it's working to put policies into effect that make the workplace more fair for everyone.
That includes safe workplaces, expanded overtime protection, and schedules that work for "working families."
The Jefferson County Democratic delegation is also presenting 14 bills that have been... or will soon be prefiled in the 2020 session.
