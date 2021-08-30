LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Below is the 2021 football schedule for the University of Louisville. Check back on WDRB.com for previews, postgame recaps and analysis from each game.
Home games are denoted in bold.
Sept. 6: Mississippi (in Atlanta)
Sept. 11: Eastern Kentucky
Sept. 17: UCF
Sept. 25: Florida State
Oct. 2: Wake Forest
Oct. 9: Virginia
Oct. 23: Boston College
Oct. 30: N.C. State
Nov. 6: Clemson
Nov. 13: Syracuse
Nov. 18: Duke
Nov. 27: Kentucky
