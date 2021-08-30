Cardinal Stadium

Cardinal Stadium at the University of Louisville on Sept. 9, 2020.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Below is the 2021 football schedule for the University of Louisville. Check back on WDRB.com for previews, postgame recaps and analysis from each game.

Home games are denoted in bold.

Sept. 6: Mississippi (in Atlanta)

Sept. 11: Eastern Kentucky

Sept. 17: UCF

Sept. 25: Florida State

Oct. 2: Wake Forest

Oct. 9: Virginia

Oct. 23: Boston College

Oct. 30: N.C. State

Nov. 6: Clemson

Nov. 13: Syracuse

Nov. 18: Duke

Nov. 27: Kentucky

