LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- SuperChef Grudge Match on Food Network hosted by Louisville native SuperChef Darnell Ferguson will return for a second season.
SuperChef Grudge Match pits two chefs with a grudge against each other in a cook-off for bragging rights, a chef knife and $10,000. Season one premiered February 7.
In episode 7 of season one, you will find two other Louisville natives joining Ferguson. Chef Davonte Bolden called Chef Randy Pasch to battle. The two chefs are former teammates from a different Food Network show where they both lost and Pasch backed out of a restaurant plan with Bolden.
SuperChef Grudge Match still has 3 more episodes in season one and it airs Tuesdays on Food Network at 9 p.m. Eastern.
